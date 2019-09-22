Chinese taxi service announces 10 percent discounts for students, journalist

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):Chinese taxi service “Buraq” has offered the 10 percent discount for students, teachers, doctors, senior citizens, security personnel, lawyers and journalists.

The company has also offered discounts for people, who are traveling to education institution and health centers including schools and universes, hospitals and also to the marriage halls, Chief Executive Officer of the company Donald Li told APP here Sunday.

All private companies, organizations and government departments can also get 10 percent discount for their employees through using Timesaco Group feature, Donald said.