BEIJING, July 14 (APP):A Chinese scholar has stressed for construction of agriculture development zone along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to produce high-quality agriculture products.

“China and Pakistan can jointly produce high-quality agricultural products such as soybean, cotton, peanuts, grapes, olive oil, citrus, mango, pomegranate, and strawberry, and then export them to China, which has the potential to generate around US $12 billion a year for Pakistan,”