Chinese President Xi acclaims Pakistan’s friendship

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):China is ready to work with Pakistan to strengthen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and advance the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, reported China Daily.

He hailed the bilateral relationship as a special friendship formed and developed by the two countries through long-lasting mutual support and close cooperation, saying the relations keep growing with strong vitality regardless of any changes in the international or domestic landscape.

The China-Pakistan partnership not only benefits the two peoples but also promotes peace, stability and development in the region as well as the world, the president said.

Xi said he appreciated Khan’s position of continuing to take relations with China as the foundation of Pakistan’s diplomatic policy as well as his firm determination to advance construction of the economic corridor.

He emphasized that China has taken Pakistan as a priority in its diplomatic relations, supported the safeguarding of its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and backed the new government in enhancing governance.

Xi called on the two countries to deepen strategic communications, maintain lead­ers’ frequent mutual visits and meetings, and strengthen exchanges in the experience of state governance.

The two sides should develop even closer pragmatic cooperation by boosting trade and investment and consolidating the early harvest projects of the CPEC, he said, adding that they also should expand cooperation on the economic corridor into the industrial park and social well-being sectors.

Xi also called for bilateral cooperation in counter terrorism as well as coordination on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.