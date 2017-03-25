Chinese President congratulates opening of Boao Forum for Asia

BEIJING (China) March 25 (APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping

congratulated the opening ceremony of the 2017 annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia, held in south China’s Hainan Province Saturday morning.

In his congratulatory letter, he said, since its establishment 16 years

ago, the Boao Forum for Asia has played an important role in building Asian consensus, promoting Asian cooperation and upgrading Asian influence, Xi noted.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Globalization and Free Trade:

The Asian Perspectives.”

Xi said the theme reflected the attention on economic globalization paid

by the international community, especially the Asian countries.

The president called upon attendees of the conference to pool their

wisdom on solving the major problems faced by the world and regional economy, and jointly push forward a more dynamic, inclusive and sustainable economic globalization process.

Meanwhile, addressing the opening ceremony of the Forum, Vice Premier

Zhang Gaoli said, China is expected to import goods worth 8 trillion U.S. dollars in the next five years.

During the period, the country will attract 600 billion dollars of

foreign investment, with its outbound investment reaching 750 billion dollars, he said as he highlighted China’s commitment to opening-up and easier access for foreign investment.

He added that Chinese tourists will make 700 million overseas visits in

coming five years, stressing that China will keep opening its door wider.

The country will further ease access for foreign investment into its

service, manufacturing and mining sectors, he said.

Foreign-funded enterprises will be encouraged to list on local bourses

and issue bonds in China, the vice premier said, adding that they will be treated equally as domestic market players.

The legitimate rights of investors will be strictly protected, he said.