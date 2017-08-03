Chinese Premier felicitates PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has felicitated

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his election as the Prime Minister

of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In his congratulatory message, issued by the Chinese embassy here

on Thursday, the Chinese Premier congratulated Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi on behalf of the Chinese Government, on his own name, and extended his best wishes to the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Chinese Premier was confident that under the leadership of Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi, the Pakistani government would be committed to maintaining national unity and stability, promoting continuous economic and social development for the country.

The Chinese side attached great importance to the development of

China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and said that the China was ready to work with the Pakistan to continue to strengthen their mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor so as to make positive efforts for the well-being of the two countries and two peoples, and contribute to the peace and stability of the region.

“May you enjoy good health and success in your career. I wish

Pakistan enjoy prosperity and its people well-being,” he added.