Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ&K: Qureshi

BEIJING, Oct 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday briefed Chinese Premier Li Keqiang about the grave situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOJ&K) as result of the withdrawal of its special status by India.

“Pakistan shared its assessment and feedback from the Indian Occupied Kashmir with the Chinese leadership,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said while talking to the media here at Diaoyutai State Guest House where the prime minister and his delegation are staying during their visit.

The foreign minister said both Pakistan and Kashmiris had rejected the Indian move while China had also shown its concerns over the Indian move.

He said both the sides discussed the Afghan peace process. China, Russia and other regional countries wanted peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and the development in the region for which Pakistan was playing its role.

He said an Afghan Taliban delegation had recently visited Pakistan and briefed about the several rounds of talks with the US authorities.

The foreign minister said the Chinese leadership had been taken into confidence on all the issues.

The leadership of the two countries, he said, held frequent exchanges and discussions, and adopted a unanimous strategy on regional and international issues.

He said both Pakistan and China adopted a joint strategy at the United Nations General Assembly and in Geneva Human Rights Council meeting.

At the UNGA, Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue during his address and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also showed concerns over the Kashmir situation in his address there as China had a clear position on Kashmir issue, he added.

About Chinese President Xi Jinping’s forthcoming visit to India, he said President Xi was leaving for an informal and short visit to India and he wished to take Pakistani leadership into confidence about his visit.