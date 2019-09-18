Chinese prefab factory joins PM’s Naya Pakistan project for faster, inexpensive housing

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Terming housing and agriculture as key areas, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said his government would welcome foreign investment with modern technology to bring improvement in the lives of common man.

Addressing at the groundbreaking ceremony of a plant for Easy Prefabricated Homes by a leading Chinese company Henan D.R. Construction Group in Faisalabad, held at PM House, he said prefab construction was the best option for low-cost and quicker housing set-up.

The Chinese Group during an earlier meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during his official visit to Beijing had decided to invest in Pakistan and transfer the technology to manufacture prefab houses in the country to meet export and domestic demands.