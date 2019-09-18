ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Chinese taxi service “Buraq” offered the 10 percent discount for students, teachers, doctors, senior citizens, security personnel, lawyers and journalists.
The cab service company also offered discounts for people who are traveling to education institutions and health centres including schools and universities, hospitals and marriage halls, Chief Executive Officer of the company Donald Li told APP here on Wednesday.
‘Chinese online taxi service’ offers 10% discounts for students, journalists
ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Chinese taxi service “Buraq” offered the 10 percent discount for students, teachers, doctors, senior citizens, security personnel, lawyers and journalists.