Chinese Navy delegation calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, June 12 (APP): A delegation of Task Group of China’s
Peoples Liberation Army called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair
at the Governor House, here.
The relations between Pakistan and China, cooperation between
the two naval forces, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and
other bilateral issues were discussed in the meeting, said an
official statement here on Monday.
The Chinese naval task group, led by Rear Admiral Shen Hao,
is on a visit to different countries.
On the occasion, the Governor said both the countries have
strong and unique relationship based on sincerity, mutual trust
and respect. There is a long tested bond between the two
neighbouring countries, he added.
He said the CPEC is another proof of the true friendship of
the two countries, and is the real game changer, admitted by the
entire world. With its completion, new era of prosperity
would start in the two countries, he added.
The Governor praised the role of Chinese naval force for
maintaining peace in the region. He said that the visit of Chinese
naval task group would provide an opportunity to both the naval
forces to share each other’s experiences and their professional
expertise would further improve.
Muhammad Zubair said that after restoration of peace, Karachi
has become an ideal city for domestic and foreign investment.
He noted that the federal government’s better economic policies,
especially strengthening of private sector, has increased economic
activities in the country. The increasing foreign investment would
help reduce unemployment and poverty in the region, he added.
Leader of the Chinese Task Group, Rear Admiral Shen Hao, said
China is giving great importance to relations with Pakistan. The
CPEC is one of the best examples of their very strong and tested
friendship.
