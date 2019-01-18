Chinese model to be followed in special economic zones construction: Pak Ambassador

BEIJING, Jan 18 (APP):Pakistan will follow the Chinese model in the establishment of its industrial parks and special economic zones in different regions under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid said on Friday.

“We have identified and selected nine locations in different regions of Pakistan where industrial parks and economic zones will be established.

Pakistan will like to study China’s model,” he told China Radio International (CRI) which is producing a documentary on CPEC to further highlight the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).