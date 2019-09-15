Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival Gala Performances held at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival Gala Performances, Workshop on Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage for Pakistani Students and Wuhan Photographic Exhibition were held here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) as hosted by the China Cultural Center in Pakistan (CCCP) on Saturday (September 14).

China Cultural Center(CCC) in Pakistan hosted two different cultural troupes in Islamabad. Chinese classical cultural troupe enthralled the audience with their mesmerizing performance in PNCA.