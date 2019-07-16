Chinese large, medium size companies being encouraged to invest in industrial zones: Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING, July 16 (APP)::Pakistan Ambassador to China, Ms. Naghmana A. Hashmi Tuesday said that efforts would be doubled to attract and encourage large and medium size Chinese entrepreneurs through various facilities and incentives for investment in industrial zones set up under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.

“Now, we have entered to the second phase of CPEC and we will speed up our efforts to attract China’s large and medium size enterprises by offering facilities and incentives for the investment in industrial zones which will practically expand our economy,” she told APP here.

Ambassador Hashmi, who has also served as deputy head of mission in China in the past said that Pakistan’s four consulates in China would make all-out efforts to increase interaction with Chinese companies on economic and commercial level to ensure investment and joint ventures in Pakistan.

She expressed the confidence that the Chinese investment would generate employment opportunities for the local people and enhance Pakistan’s exports beside it would be mutually beneficial for both countries.