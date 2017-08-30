ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minister for Industries and Production
Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi informed the Senate on Wednesday that four
new automobile companies are interested to establish car assembling/manufacturing plants in Pakistan.
In the question hour, he said, two Chinese and two Korean companies
will establish their car manufacturing plants soon. He expressed the
hope that after the establishing of the plants, the price of the cars
will be reduced in the country.
The minister admitted that the prices of 1000 CC cars are higher in
Pakistan as compared to India.
The price difference is mainly because of high production volumes in
India economies of scale, he added.
Moreover, the minister said, due to huge volume advantage, India has
localized even high value and high tech components, which are still
not being produced in Pakistan.
Chinese, Korean automobile companies to establish manufacturing plants: Senate told
