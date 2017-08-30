Chinese, Korean automobile companies to establish manufacturing plants: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minister for Industries and Production

Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi informed the Senate on Wednesday that four

new automobile companies are interested to establish car assembling/manufacturing plants in Pakistan.

In the question hour, he said, two Chinese and two Korean companies

will establish their car manufacturing plants soon. He expressed the

hope that after the establishing of the plants, the price of the cars

will be reduced in the country.

The minister admitted that the prices of 1000 CC cars are higher in

Pakistan as compared to India.

The price difference is mainly because of high production volumes in

India economies of scale, he added.

Moreover, the minister said, due to huge volume advantage, India has

localized even high value and high tech components, which are still

not being produced in Pakistan.