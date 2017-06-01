Chinese kites exhibition in full swing at CCC

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP): A two-week unique exhibition of Chinese kites is in full swing here at newly established China Culture Centre (CCC) at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

CCC in collaboration with China Study Centre and COMSATS Art Gallery organised the exhibition.

The amazing traditional, handmade historic kites and modern Chinese kites were displayed at the exhibition.

The two-week exhibition of Chinese kites would continue till June 7.

CCC officials briefed the participants about the purpose of the exhibition. She said that a large number of people visited from the opening day.

The official said that specially school students and children are taking keen interest in the beautiful traditional kites displayed at the exhibition.

She said that the exhibition would continue till June 7 and more people are expected to visit the exhibition gallery.