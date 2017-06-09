Chinese kites exhibition concludes at China Culture Centre

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): A two-week unique exhibition of

Chinese kites concluded here at China Culture Centre (CCC) located

inside Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The exhibition was organized by China Culture Centre in

collaboration with China Study Centre and COMSATS Art Gallery.

The amazing traditional, hand made historic kites and modern

Chinese kites were displayed at the gallery.

With the passage of time, Chinese kites have modified a lot

from ancient original kites to three dimensional paper kites.

These were invented by the two philosophers Mozi and Lu Ban in the

warring state period, 2300 years ago in Shandong province.

Chinese kites may be differentiated into four main categories:

Centipede-Kites, Hard-Winged-Kites, Soft-Winged-Kites, Flat-Kites

and Mini-Kites.

China city WeiFang is known from ancient times and has a rich

history and culture of more than 1000 years. Kites from WeiFang are

amongst the best ones in China.