Chinese investors keen for investing in agri sector

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Chinese entrepreneurs Monday

showed interest to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture sector

to produce silk worms, mulberries and many other agro products.

A delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs led by Lee of

Ministry of Commerce, China visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Speaking on the occasion, Lee said Chinese

entrepreneurs were looking for suitable land to set up an

agriculture farm in the first phase and in the second phase they

would set up a factory in Pakistan to produce silk.

He said their investment was likely to create 30,000 new jobs

in Pakistan.

He was of the opinion that the establishment of silk

factory in Pakistan would make it self-sufficient in silk production

and it would not have to import silk from China.

The Chinese delegation discussed many possibilities of

investment in local agriculture sector as they considered Pakistan

a potential country for business and investment in this sector.

Addressing the meeting, President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik

said Pakistan was an agriculture country and it offered huge

investment opportunities to foreign investors in various sectors of

agriculture including crops, seeds and tree farming, livestock, dairy

farming and milk processing.

He stressed that Chinese investors should bring in latest

machinery and technology in agriculture sector that would help in

improving Pakistan’s agricultural productivity and enhance its per

acre yield.

He said by investing in Pakistan, Chinese investors could

export agri products to Middle East, Central Asia, Europe,

Afghanistan and many other countries.

He said Potohar Region and Chakwal district were suitable for

production of many agro products including silk worms, olive oil,

mulberries, grapes and others.

He assured that the ICCI would fully cooperate with Chinese investors

in identifying land for agriculture investment in this region.