Chinese investors coming up with investment in Karachi: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, Feb 27 (APP): In the wake of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), quite a number of Chinese are coming up with investment in the province especially in the city of Karachi.

This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here on Monday.

He was talking to the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi, Wang Yu.

Zubair further stated that the close friendly ties between our two countries, also guarantee prosperity and lasting peace in the region. They have embark upon the goal of economic and financial stability as well.

He said that Pakistan and China are determined to complete the CPEC projects within the stipulated time frame.

The Governor was of the view that after the restoration of law and order, Sindh especially the city of Karachi become very conducive for investment and opportunities for profitable investment exist here.

He assured that the government would provide full security to the investors.

Zubair pointed out that in the wake of CPEC, a large number of Chinese investors are coming up with investment in Sindh and in the city of Karachi. The trend of joint investment is also on the increase.

The foreign investment, he remarked, would help overcome unemployment and poverty.

The Governor also welcomed the setting up of the Chinese power plant in Port Qasim here.

Wang Yu informed on the occasion that CPEC projects, K-Electric’s accord with Shanghai Electric, joint investment etc and other were giving rise to economic cooperation.

He said that Pakistan was our second home. The progress and prosperity of Pakistan will also strengthen China, the Consul General added.

He said that Chinese investors were taking keen interest in energy,infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors.