Chinese investment jumps 45.26% in first half of FY19

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from China in Pakistan increased by 45.26 percent to US$1,104.2 million in first half (July-December) of current fiscal year against the investment of $760 million recorded during same period of last year.

According to latest data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), FDI from United Kingdom also increased to $116 million in first half of FY19 compared to investment of $113.2 million in same period of the preceding year.