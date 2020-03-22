Chinese foundations donate medical supplies to Pakistan, other Asian countries

BEIJING, March 22 (APP):The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation will donate medical supplies to another ten countries in Asia including Pakistan to assist their fight against the novel coronavirus.

A total of 1.8 million masks, 210,000 Covid-19 testing kits, 36,000 pieces of protective suits and other materials like ventilators and forehead thermometers will be delivered to Pakistan and other Asian countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka, Founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma announced in a tweet, according to local media here on Sunday.

"Delivering fast is not easy, but we'll get it done," Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group, posted on his Twitter account.

Jack Ma in his tweet said, “Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8 million masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 protective suits, plus ventilators and thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we’ll get it done!”

“The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country,” Jack Ma has said in a recent statement.

Jack Ma said speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

It may be mentioned that the Covid-19 outbreak was first reported in the city of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, in December 2019. Experts have attributed the outbreak to a novel coronavirus that has since spread across China and abroad with confirmed cases now exceeding 304,000 globally. The global death toll of coronavirus topped 12,900.

In China: 81,498 confirmed cases (including 314 originating abroad); 3,267 deaths (including four in Hong Kong and two in Taiwan); 72,382 recovered. For the last four days, central Hubei Province has reported no new COVID-19 cases.