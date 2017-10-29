Chinese FM visit Pakistan Pavilion set up for donations to villages of Yunnan province

BEIJING, Oct 29 (APP):Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, along with his spouse, visited Pakistan Pavilion, set up here at the

Workers Stadium on Sunday to collect donations for the villages of China’s Yunnan province.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid and other senior officials of Pakistan Embassy

welcomed the distinguished guests at the pavilion organized in collaboration with Chinese Ministry of

Foreign Affairs.

Wang Yi appreciated efforts of Pakistan Embassy for the noble cause and also took keen interest in

Pakistani culture, its handicrafts and particularly Pakistan-made footballs.

The Ambassador commended the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for holding this annual international

charity event and informed that Pakistan is regularly participating in this event.

He said that five stalls have been set up to collect donations for “International Charity Sale for Healthy

Villages in Yunnan, China” and added that Pakistani handicrafts, cuisines, costumes and most popular item –

Pakistani footballs exported for international competitions – have been displayed.

Masood Khalid said that Pakistan Embassy made a substantial contribution for the charity last year

and hoped that it will be able to raise good money to help the noble cause this year too.

About Pak-China future relations, he remarked that China’s two-stage development plan announced by

President Xi Jinping, is an important for its future development.

Under the plan, targets have been set to take China towards a prosperous society in next 30 years,

he added.

On the inclusion of the Belt and Road Initiative in the Constitution of China, he said that China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project of BRI and therefore this process is beneficial for advancement

of CPEC.

He expressed the confidence that this development will further promote Pak-China friendship in

future.

Head of Chancery, Pakistan Embassy, Asim Ali Khan said that Pakistan Pavilion has been set up

with the cooperation of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to collect donations for villages in Yunnan

province.

He said that Pakistan Pavilion was very popular and Pakistani food, handicrafts and traditional

dresses showcased to highlight and promote Pakistani culture generated a lot of interest among the

participants.

This event will also help promote Pakistani culture among the Chinese people to further enhance

friendship and brotherhood.

Earlier, an exquisite performance by Chinese artists enthralled the audience during the opening

ceremony of the charity show.