Chinese FM expresses grief over PIA plane crash

BEIJING, May 24 (APP)::Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed grief and sympathies over loss of precious lives in the tragic crash of PIA plane in Karachi.

“A couple of days ago, a passenger aircraft crashed tragically in Pakistan resulting in the loss of lives so I wish to use this opportunity to express our most sincere sympathies,” he made these remarks during his press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) held here on Sunday.

The PIA’s Karachi-bound flight from Lahore crashed in the residential Jinnah Garden near Model Colony in Malir, Karachi when it was about to make an emergency landing on Friday.

Ninety-Nine passengers were aboard the plane when it crashed into a narrow residential street in a densely populated area. Only two survived the crash – the chief executive of the Bank of Punjab and a young engineer.