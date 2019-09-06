Chinese FM due in Islamabad for trilateral Afghan dialogue, bilateral visit

BEIJING, Sep 6 (APP):China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will reach Islamabad on Saturday for the third China, Pakistan and Afghanistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue as well as for a bilateral visit to Pakistan, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson announced on Friday.

“Besides participation in the trilateral dialogue, Wang Yi will hold bilateral meetings with the Pakistani leaders and his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi,” Geng Shuang said here at his regular briefing.

The spokesperson said China and Pakistan were all weather strategic cooperative partners. “The two countries enjoy good relations with frequent high level exchanges and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation as well as coordination in regional and international affairs.”

Geng Shuang said the visit would implement the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, consolidate friendship and mutual trust, and promote high quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as cooperation in other sectors.

“It will give a new impetus to efforts for building a closer Pakistan-China community of shared future in the new era,” he added.