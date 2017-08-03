Chinese firms invited to participate in CM Punjab’s safe drinking water programme

BEIJING, Aug 3 (APP): The Chinese firms at a road-show held here on

Thursday have been invited to participate in a programme launched to provide safe drinking water to over seven million people living in rural areas of Punjab province.

They have been asked to bid for contracts to build, operate and maintain

the necessary infrastructure to deliver the safe drinking programme launched at a cost of US$ 5.8 billion by the Punjab Chief Minister to ensure provision of clean drinking water to every village within two years.

Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, Punjab, Muhammad

Khurram Agha, CEO, Punjab Saaf Pani Company (North) Khalid Sherdil, CEO, Punjab Saaf Pani Company (South) Naveed Javed, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy in China, Dr Erfa Iqbal, Michael Jiang of KPMG-China and Matt Firla-Curchra of KPMG-UK, the international advisor of the programme, were present.

Welcoming the heads and representatives of more than 120 Chinese

companies, Secretary, Public Health Engineering Khurram Agha said the program is of critical public importance and has full support from the provincial government.

He said two separate companies have been established to ensure the

effective and efficient delivery of the programme.

The process for selecting the successful bidders will follow

international best practice standards for public procurement, he added.

Khurram Agha said the Punjab government posses the requisite funds for

implementation of the programme which will transform the standard of living across the province and will help deliver a more prosperous and developed economy.

CEO, PSPC (North), Khalid Sherdil informed the representatives that the

prequalification of the programme is in advance stage and asked them to become partner in its implementation.

He said the construction work will start in November and contracts will

be awarded for five years and the selected company will be responsible for construction of the project and its maintenance.

CEO, PSPC (South), Naved Javed said the provision of safe drinking water

has paramount importance for the provincial government and it will target people living in rural and semi rural areas of southern Punjab.

Commercial Counsellor Dr Erfa Iqbal said the government has created an

investment-friendly environment in the country and Pakistan has become number one destination for the Chinese companies.

She said the participation of such a large number of companies in the

road-show reflects their confidence into policies of the present government.

Later, the potential contractors sought explanation of various aspects

of the programme during a question and answer session.