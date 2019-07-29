Chinese firm to start another online cab service on Aug 10

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Eyeing on the potential transport market, a Chinese company is all set to launch its online taxi service on August 10 in six big cities of the country, inviting competition with two such services already operating in the market.

Timesaco, the company launching the Buraq Taxi Service, has devised a comprehensive strategy to attract customers towards its newly established service for making it competitive, since two taxi services namely Careem and Uber are already operating in the market.