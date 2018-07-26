Chinese expresses pleasure over successful general election in Pakistan

BEIJING, July 26 (APP):China on Thursday expressed pleasure over the successful general election in Pakistan

and reiterated its readiness to work with the new government to promote greater

development of the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries.

“We are pleased to see Pakistan’s successful general election,” Chinese foreign

ministry’s spokesperson said during his regular briefing held here.

He said the Chinese side was willing to work with the new Pakistani government

to promote greater development of the all-weather strategic partnership between

the two countries.

“We sincerely hope that Pakistan will maintain political and social stability and

concentrate on nation-building”, he added.

The spokesperson said, the friendship between China and Pakistan had won

the support of the two peoples, adding, “No matter the outcome of the election, it

will not affect the development of China-Pakistan relations.”

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI), led by its Chairman

Imran Khan has emerged the single largest party after the general elections held on

July 25.