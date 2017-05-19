ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI) on Friday
said a delegation of Chinese experts would visit Pakistan on June
5 to review the suitability of Prioritized Economic Zones (PEZs) in
Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The delegation of Chinese experts headed by deputy head of
mission of Chinese Embassy will evaluate Rashakai Nowshera and
Dhabeji PEZs in Sindh, a BOI spokesman Shah Jhan Shah said.
He said foreign investors were keen to invest in various
sectors of the country.The government is committed to provide ease of
doing business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness
for Multinational Companies (MNCs), he added.
Shah Jahan said a total of seven SEZs cells had been approved
for facilitating the investors through one window operation to
provide them facility at one place.
“SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery
import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country.”
Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab and Sindh while
one in KPK, he added.
Responding to a question, he said nine more industrial zones had
been approved for high tech industry to enhance the exports and
and provide employment opportunities in the country.
“SEZ Cell had been furnished on the contemporary corporate
style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities.”
Chinese experts to visit Pakistan to review suitability of PEZs
ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI) on Friday