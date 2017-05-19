Chinese experts to visit Pakistan to review suitability of PEZs

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI) on Friday

said a delegation of Chinese experts would visit Pakistan on June

5 to review the suitability of Prioritized Economic Zones (PEZs) in

Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation of Chinese experts headed by deputy head of

mission of Chinese Embassy will evaluate Rashakai Nowshera and

Dhabeji PEZs in Sindh, a BOI spokesman Shah Jhan Shah said.

He said foreign investors were keen to invest in various

sectors of the country.The government is committed to provide ease of

doing business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness

for Multinational Companies (MNCs), he added.

Shah Jahan said a total of seven SEZs cells had been approved

for facilitating the investors through one window operation to

provide them facility at one place.

“SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery

import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country.”

Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab and Sindh while

one in KPK, he added.

Responding to a question, he said nine more industrial zones had

been approved for high tech industry to enhance the exports and

and provide employment opportunities in the country.

“SEZ Cell had been furnished on the contemporary corporate

style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities.”