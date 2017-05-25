Chinese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on Sahiwal power plant’s inauguration

SAHIWAL, May 25 (APP): Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong on

Thursday congratulated Pakistani people and the government over inauguration of Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant six months before its completion time.

Addressing a ceremony after Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

inaugurated the 1320 Megawatt Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Project in Sahiwal, he said that state-of-the-art technology has been used in this CPEC prioritized project and dedication and commitment of both the companies, workers of Pakistan, PM Nawaz Sharif, CM Shehbaz Sharif and government departments would streghnthen Pak-China friendship.

He said that completed in record time, the project would help Pakistan

eliminate energy crisis and improve economy. He said that Chinese company has provided employment to 3,000 local people paying its social responsibility and shared skills to Pakistani engineers and also sent 200 engineers to China for training.

Chinese Ambassador also thanked Pakistan government and the nation for

providing such a great protection to Chinese engineers and people working

in Pakistan.

He said that One Belt One Road initiative by China was being appreciated

globally and hoped that it would impact positively the social-economic situation of the region.

Earlier, addressing the event CEO Sahiwal Project Song Taiji highlighted

the specifications of the project and said that the power plant would be Pakistan’s first super-critical coal power plant, consisted of two 660-megawatt (890,000 hp) units with accumulative capacity of 1,320 MW.

The plant was constructed by a joint consortium of China’s state-owned

Huaneng Shandong and the Shandong Ruyi Science & Technology Group, he added.