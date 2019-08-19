Chinese enterprises from power sector meet Ambassador Hashmi in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug 19 (APP):Senior executive from leading Chinese enterprises from power sector – China Gezhouba Group Overseas Invesstment Company Limited and China State Grid – held separate meetings with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Ms. Naghmana A. Hashmi.

Welcoming the visitors, Ambassador Hashmi underscored that Pakistan-China cooperation in the power sector had developed rapidly, especially following the advent of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative.

The Ambassador noted that uninterrupted energy supplies were a prerequisite for sustaining economic growth and improving people’s standard of living.

Pakistan’s power shortages had been greatly alleviated in recent years, thanks to fruitful Pakistan-China cooperation.