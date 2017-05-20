Chinese delegation visits RCCI

RAWALPINDI, May 20 (APP): A 20-member Chinese delegation,

led by Song Zhihui professor and director of Pakistan Study Center

of Sichuan University, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (RCCI) on Saturday to explore business opportunities

of joint ventures and trade partnerships in the field of construction, building materials, agriculture, Transportation, furniture and real

estate sector.

Speaking on the occasion Song Zhihui said that they had come

to Pakistan in pursuits of the objectives of China’s One Belt One

Road (OBOR) project.

He said that Chinese delegation had already visited different

chambers, cities and observed good potential for Chinese investors

in Pakistan’s building material, electronics, agriculture, transport

and textiles sectors.

He said that Chinese entrepreneurs were looking for relevant

partners in Pakistan to enter into joint ventures in building

material, construction, real estate and other sectors for further strengthening bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan.

President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal in his welcome address said

that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has opened new

avenues of long term cooperation between China and Pakistan.

It is a golden opportunity for Pakistan to revamp and revive

its industrial sector, he added.

He stressed that Chinese investors should explore maximum

joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts in CPEC projects.

He said certain sectors of Pakistan’s economy including real

estate, agriculture, construction, building materials, energy

and infrastructure development offered lucrative investment

opportunities to foreign investors and urged that Chinese

investors should bring technology and machinery to Pakistan

to set up industrial units.

Raja Amer Iqbal also gave a short summary of RCCI current

and future programs including domestic and international

exhibitions and trade fairs.

He said RCCI is ready to facilitate Chinese business men

for business to business (B2B) meetings and match making.

Vice President Asim Malik, former presidents, member of

the executive committee, chairman International Affairs Dr

Inam, trade representatives and a large number of traders

attended the meeting.

The delegation includes Hi Hongwu vice chairman &CEO

China Building Materials Circulation Association, Wang

Shufeng Chairman Chengdu Farmer’s Market Association, He

Yu, Lu Tao, Ren Yong, Luo Xianfeng from Chengdu Auto

transportation (Group) company, Dai Desheng Chairman

Chengdu Jiaye Real Estate Development Co. ltd, Yang Shengli

GM Rongli state group, among others etc.