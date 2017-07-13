Chinese delegation visits M-3 Industrial Estate

FAISALABAD, July 13 (APP): A high-level delegation of National

Development Reforms Commission (NDRC) Government of

China visited the M-3 Industrial Estate near Sahianwala, which

is being managing by Faisalabad Industrial Estate

Development Management Company (FIEDMC).

Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha, Deputy

Commissioner Salman Ghani and Chief Operating Officer FIEDMC

Aamir Saleemi welcomed the delegation and gave briefing about

the various aspects of the M-3 Industrial Estate.

They informed that M-3 Industrial Estate had been established

on more than 4500 acres land and all necessary and

basic facilities were available for the industrialization.

They said that about 14 Chinese and other foreign companies

were already doing investment of 450 million dollars in

this industrial estate and the governments of Pakistan and

Punjab were extending all out support for the promotion

of foreign investment.

The Chinese delegation took keen interest in the industrial

estate and expressed their satisfaction over the

availability of entire infrastructure.

It is worth mention that the high level

Chinese delegation was visiting all provinces of Pakistan to

review special economic zones to check necessary

infrastructure for extending investment in Pakistan.