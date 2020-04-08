Chinese delegation hands over relief goods, cash donation for PM fund: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that a delegation of China Machinery Engineering Corporation and Zonergy Company Limited China called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

In a tweet, she said that the delegation handed over goods worth Rs 3 million and a donation of Rs 5 million cash for Prime Minister’s Corona Releif Fund.