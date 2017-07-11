Chinese delegation arrives to review projects under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): A high level Chinese delegation has
arrived here on a four-day visit to Pakistan to discuss industrial
cooperation, implementation of Gwadar projects, and Pakistan
Railways’ up-gradation of Main Line-1 under the China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The delegation comprising senior officials from National
Development and Reform Commission, and National Railway
Administration, Chinese investors, and representatives of China EXIM
Bank and China Development Bank met on Tuesday with Minister for
Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal and discussed the
latest progress of the projects.
On the occasion, the Chinese delegation’s head said that all
out efforts would be made to ensure speedy completion of all
projects under CPEC.
He said the Chinese government acknowledged the Pakistani
government’s measures and commitment to complete the CPEC project on time.
He attributed the speedy work on CPEC projects to the active
role of the Pakistan government’s leadership especially that of
Ahsan Iqbal.
The Planning Minister on the occasion said that the mega
project of CPEC has entered into important phase after start of
industrial cooperation between the two countries.
“Due to CPEC, various hurdles, such as weak infrastructure and
energy crisis in the way of industrial cooperation are being
removed”, he maintained.
He said Pakistan-China industrial cooperation would prove as
milestone in promotion of local industries and transfer of Chinese
industry to Pakistan.
The industrial cooperation, he said would help boosting
employment opportunities and enhancing skill and experience among
education youth of the country.
He said the speedy completion of Sahiwal Coal fired power
project under CPEC was a the great example of active role of the
government.
He said special measures were being taken to enhance work
speed on various Gwadar projects including Gwadar Hospital,
Technical Institute, Gwadar Eastbay Expressway and New Gwadar
Airport.
He said that Gwadar Master Plan would be finalized soon to
make the city according to the international standard port city.
Ahsan informed that under CPEC, 50 universities of the two
countries would be inter-connected and work was in progress in this
regard.
He said that the CPEC project, which was launched with just an
MoU in 2013 has become one of the most important projects of the
world now.
He hoped that the visit would prove as step to ensure
commencement of a number of mega projects under China Pakistan
Economic Corridor, transforming this multi-billion dollars
initiative into a true economic corridor.
