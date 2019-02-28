BEIJING, Feb 28 (APP):Chinese Defence Ministry’s Spokesperson Senior Col Ren Gaucheng Thursday hoped that India and Pakistan would exercise restraint, properly handle their outstanding issues through dialogue and coordination and prevent from further escalation.
“We have noticed the latest development between India and Pakistan and we are closely watching the situation,” he said during his monthly briefing while responding to a question in this regard.
Chinese defence ministry for defusing Pak-India tension through dialogue, coordination
