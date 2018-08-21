Chinese defence minister to visit India

BEIJING, Aug 21 (APP):Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe will pay an official goodwill visit to India from August 21 to 24, official sources Tuesday said.

During the visit, General Wei Fenghe will hold talks with Indian leaders and armed forces, and the two sides will exchange views on the relations between the two countries and military and issues of common concern.

The Chinese defence minister will visit India at the invitation of India’s Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.