Chinese Cultural Exchange Delegation visited Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): A Chinese cultural exchange delegation,

representing the State Council Information Office, visited Pakistan

during May 3 to 6.

During their stay, the delegation visited the Pakistan Senate,

the Ministry of Information and the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad, and also had a conference with friends from major media

of Pakistan.

The delegation briefed on the development achievements of Xinjiang

Autonomous Region; China in recent years regarding economics; social

and cultural aspects as well as China’s national and religious

policies, and details of the efforts made by Chinese government in

promoting the construction of the Road and Belt Initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The delegation also exchanged views with officers and experts

from Pakistan on issues of mutual concern.

Xing Guangcheng, the director-general of Institute of Chinese

Borderland Studies, also the head of the Chinese delegation,

pointed out that the smooth progress of the R&B initiative requires

a good international environment and active participation of the

countries along the corridor.

Xinjiang is located in the core area of the Silk Road economic

zone. China-Pakistan economic corridor’s starting points lies in

Xinjiang. Hence, Xinjiang carries China and Pakistan’s important

mission in connecting the economic corridor.

Thus, how to guide people of all aspects in Pakistan to

understand Xinjiang objectively, and to enhance their agreement

on Xinjiang’s development achievements since the reform and

opening up is of great significance.

It is also very important for People of Pakistan to realize

that the smooth progress of China-Pakistan economic corridor

relies on Xinjiang’s development and stability. In turn, it

is of great significance for the construction of China-Pakistan

community shared destiny.

Shiraz Latif, Director General External Publicity Wing,

said that through the introduction of the Chinese delegation,

he had a systematic understanding of Xinjiang’s achievement

regarding China’s ethnic and religious policies. He hopes to

have more opportunities to visit Xinjiang in the future.

Senator Mushahid Hussain told the delegation that he has

visited China more than 70 times, and has visited Xinjiang

almost 30 times.

Mushahid said Xinjiang is developing rapidly, every time

he visits Xinjiang he would find some new changes. He believes

Pakistan should have further coordination and cooperation with

China in the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The two Countries should jointly cope with various challenges

and difficulties.

Khalid Mahmoud, director of the Institute of Strategic

Studies said that the Chinese government has vigorously

promoted the construction and development of Xinjiang which

is not only beneficial for the people of Xinjiang, but also

beneficial for the people of Pakistan.

China and Pakistan, while strengthening pragmatic cooperation

in various fields, should, in particular, strengthen mutual

understanding between the two countries’ societies.

China Xinjiang cultural exchange delegation’s visit has

enlightened all sectors of Pakistan to have a new understanding

towards Xinjiang, China.