Chinese Cultural Exchange Delegation visited Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): A Chinese cultural exchange delegation,
representing the State Council Information Office, visited Pakistan
during May 3 to 6.
During their stay, the delegation visited the Pakistan Senate,
the Ministry of Information and the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad, and also had a conference with friends from major media
of Pakistan.
The delegation briefed on the development achievements of Xinjiang
Autonomous Region; China in recent years regarding economics; social
and cultural aspects as well as China’s national and religious
policies, and details of the efforts made by Chinese government in
promoting the construction of the Road and Belt Initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
The delegation also exchanged views with officers and experts
from Pakistan on issues of mutual concern.
Xing Guangcheng, the director-general of Institute of Chinese
Borderland Studies, also the head of the Chinese delegation,
pointed out that the smooth progress of the R&B initiative requires
a good international environment and active participation of the
countries along the corridor.
Xinjiang is located in the core area of the Silk Road economic
zone. China-Pakistan economic corridor’s starting points lies in
Xinjiang. Hence, Xinjiang carries China and Pakistan’s important
mission in connecting the economic corridor.
Thus, how to guide people of all aspects in Pakistan to
understand Xinjiang objectively, and to enhance their agreement
on Xinjiang’s development achievements since the reform and
opening up is of great significance.
It is also very important for People of Pakistan to realize
that the smooth progress of China-Pakistan economic corridor
relies on Xinjiang’s development and stability. In turn, it
is of great significance for the construction of China-Pakistan
community shared destiny.
Shiraz Latif, Director General External Publicity Wing,
said that through the introduction of the Chinese delegation,
he had a systematic understanding of Xinjiang’s achievement
regarding China’s ethnic and religious policies. He hopes to
have more opportunities to visit Xinjiang in the future.
Senator Mushahid Hussain told the delegation that he has
visited China more than 70 times, and has visited Xinjiang
almost 30 times.
Mushahid said Xinjiang is developing rapidly, every time
he visits Xinjiang he would find some new changes. He believes
Pakistan should have further coordination and cooperation with
China in the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
The two Countries should jointly cope with various challenges
and difficulties.
Khalid Mahmoud, director of the Institute of Strategic
Studies said that the Chinese government has vigorously
promoted the construction and development of Xinjiang which
is not only beneficial for the people of Xinjiang, but also
beneficial for the people of Pakistan.
China and Pakistan, while strengthening pragmatic cooperation
in various fields, should, in particular, strengthen mutual
understanding between the two countries’ societies.
China Xinjiang cultural exchange delegation’s visit has
enlightened all sectors of Pakistan to have a new understanding
towards Xinjiang, China.
