Chinese Cos urged to work with more enthusiasm to convert CPEC dream into reality

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):Chargé d’ Affairs of Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Zhao Lijian on Monday urged Chinese-funded enterprises and Chinese overseas to work with more enthusiasm and cooperate closely to convert China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a dream into reality.

He was addressing a ceremony held here in connection first anniversary of construction machinery company XCMG’s operations in Pakistan. The Company has also launched ritual for 10,000 Quality Service Activities.

A large number of Chinese and Pakistani companies’ higher officials were present on the occasion and expressed keen interest in XCMG products displayed.

Besides Chargé d’ Affairs Chinese Embassy, General Manager XCMG Group Asia-Pacific, Ma Zhongyi, Vice President of Shandong Heavy Industry Group Xu Zichun, representatives of Chinese construction enterprises in Pakistan, China and Pakistan mainstream media gathered for curtain raising of service line activities.

Zhao Lijian affirmed the XCMG Group in Pakistan market achievements, and XCMG mechanical products to help construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor put forward higher requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager of Asian Pacific

of XCMG, Ma Zhongyi said construction was an important sector with profound foundation, bright future, heavy responsibilities and rewards for efforts.

The XCMG will successively launch fifth generation of complete sets of high-tech road machinery products (Series 5) with original technology prior to 2020, fully open leading position in

domestic industry, and strive to catch up with advanced level of world industrial benchmark.

Shandong Heavy Industries Group Vice President Xu Zichun said the new product launch event displays new technologies, new products and shows new breakthrough and progress made by XCMG in aspects of intelligence, energy saving and emission reduction, safety and reliability.