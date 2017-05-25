Chinese cooking classes conclude at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): A Chinese cooking course classes

concluded here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) on Thursday.

The Cooking course was arranged by China Culture Center in

Collaboration with All Pak-China Friendship Association (APCFA).

The purpose of the Chinese Cooking course was to meet the

need of Chinese food lover in Pakistan and to help people to learn

how to make some home style Chinese dishes from well known

professional chefs.

Chinese course was conducted by award winning Chef Gao

Honghaio specialty in Shang Dong and Sichuan style dishes.

These classes were light hands on and geared for the novice

cook to experience Chef.

He also entertained the participants while guiding them

to create wonderful meals as some of the recipes during

cooking classes.

Later, the participants also tasted the delectable Chinese

food.