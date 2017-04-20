Chinese company to run Gwadar port for 40 years: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir

Hasil Khan Bizenjo Thursday apprised the Senate that Pakistan has

signed a 40-year agreement with China for the operations of Gwadar

Port.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said

under the agreement, China would carry out all the development work

on the port.

He said as per concession agreement, China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) has 91 per cent share of revenue collection

from Gross Revenue of Terminal and Marine operations and 85 per cent share from Gross Revenue of Free Zone Operation.

He said the provinces have no share in revenue collection as per the constitution.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan said a sum of Rs 1500 million was allocated under Public

Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2015-16.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi said human trafficking and illegal immigration did not come under the Emigration Ordinance, 1979 and it fell under the jurisdiction of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and provincial law enforcement agencies.

However, he said there was a mechanism in the Bureau of Emigration

and Overseas Employment to keep check and balance over the Overseas Employment Promoters.