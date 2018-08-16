Chinese company agrees to extend support in Diamer-Bhasha Dam construction: Chairman Senate

BEIJING, Aug 16 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday said that a Chinese company had expressed its willingness to send a technical team to Pakistan to discuss different options including financial support in the construction of much-needed Diamer-Bhasha dam.

“We have held a meeting with the officials of China Power Company and requested them to come forward and help us through funding in the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam, for which, they have assured to send their technical team to Pakistan to discuss this matter with the concerned officials,” he told APP here.

The chairman, who is leading a nine-member parliamentary delegation during his first state visit to China, said, his visit would also help remove some concerns about the multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) after the new government in Pakistan.

“I am visiting China to give an assurance from Pakistan that CPEC would continue to progress as per schedule and the change of government would not affect our policy and relations with China,” he added.

He expressed the confidence that Pak-China all-weather friendship would continue to strengthen as both the countries enjoyed very strong and deep-rooted relations.

The chairman said that Pakistan and China were iron brothers and strategic partners and observed that people of the two countries acknowledged the warmth and affection in their relations.

Earlier, the chairman senate and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome at the airport.

Vice Chairman, Chinese Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, Han Fangming received the chairman and his delegation.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid and other senior officials of Pakistan and China were also present.

The chairman and his delegation, during their stay in China, will hold meetings with the senior government as well as party leaders besides exploring the possibility of investment and enhancing trade links in meetings with different Chinese companies.

Members of the delegation include Senators Mrs Nuzhat Sadiq, Sitara Ayaz, Muhammad Akram, Dilawar Khan, Kauda Babar, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and Mirza Muhammad Afridi, and Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik.