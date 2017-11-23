Chinese companies carrying out 20 railway projects overseas

BEIJING, Nov 23 (APP):Chinese companies are carrying out more than 20 railway projects overseas including Pakistan, with a total investment of 100 billion yuan ($15 billion), China’s railway authorities said.

Zhu Zhexun, chief engineer of China Railway International Group, said construction is underway on projects including the China-Laos railway, a railway linking the Indonesian capital Jakarta with Bandung, a link between Serbia and Hungary, and a metro train in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore.

Preliminary work is being done on high-speed rail links between Malaysia and Singapore, and between Moscow and Kazan in Russia, he said.

“Chinese companies have a strong competitive edge in technology, trains, control system, management and safety,” he said.

The China Railway Rolling Stock Corp has 75 branches and 13 research and development centers in 26 countries and regions. Its overseas contracts in 2016 were worth US$ 8 billion, Zhu said.