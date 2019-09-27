Chinese businessmen eager to invest in KP’s potential sectors

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):The Chinese businessmen are showing keen interest to invest in mines, minerals, tourism and pharmaceutical sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Operating Officer Board of Investment KP, Hassan Daud Butt said.

On his return from China after attending investors conference, Hassan Daud told APP that he had talked to numerous Chinese investors on the sideline of the conference who were eager to exploit the potential sectors of Pakistan’s economy and were willing to establish industries in Pakistan under the umbrella of mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).