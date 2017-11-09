Chinese artists enthralls Peshawarites with sizzling performance

PESHAWAR, Nov 09 (APP):Cultural Caravan, a project of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, on Thursday organized a colorful event under the auspices of CPEC Cultural Caravan and CPEC Youth Contest 2017 here at Nishtar Hall.

Traditional Pashto folk singers and Chinese artists performed at the event that was held in consultation with Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

Host of the programme Noman Lashari told APP that the event would

promote soft image of Pakistan in China and strengthen ties between the two brotherly

countries through cultural exchange. Under the Cultural Caravan these programmes

would be arranged across the country giving practical chances of culture exploration

to Chinese artists.

Local artists including Pride of performance Ahmad Gul who

acclaimed applause on his high note singing and exquisite melodies of

traditional tunes played by Gulab and Salman Adil on rabab and flute.

Jia Noman, an Islamabad based female singer also dazzled

audience by performing a Pashtu song afterward Amant Ali of Peshawar gave

warmth to festive atmosphere by singing couplets of renowned mystic Pashtu poet,

Ameer Hamza Khan Shinwari.

Miswas, a Chinese dancer enthralled audience by his performance on a Chinese song. While a Chinese

singer Yuan sung a fusion-song with the programme’s host Noman Lashari, who

accompanied by the visiting singer beamed audience by singing ‘Dam Mast Qalander.’

Talking to APP, Naeem Safi, who was hired by PNCA in

connection with project, said that painter, photographers, scholars and

academicians were travelling with the troupe.

Travelling in Pakistan under cultural caravan would enable

them to gauge true feelings and love of Pakistani people towards their time

tested friend China.

After witnessing the feeling of Pakistani masses, visiting delegation would be able to convey them

to Chinese people in exact way.