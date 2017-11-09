Chinese artists enthralls Peshawarites with sizzling performance

PESHAWAR, Nov 09 (APP):Cultural Caravan, a project of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, on Thursday organized a colorful event under the auspices of CPEC Cultural Caravan and CPEC Youth Contest 2017 here at Nishtar Hall.
Traditional Pashto folk singers and Chinese artists performed at the event that was held in consultation with Pakistan National Council of the Arts.
Host of the programme Noman Lashari told APP that the event would
promote soft image of Pakistan in China and strengthen ties between the two brotherly
countries through cultural exchange. Under the Cultural Caravan these programmes
would be arranged across the country giving practical chances of culture exploration
to Chinese artists.
Local artists including Pride of performance Ahmad Gul who
acclaimed applause on his high note singing and exquisite melodies of
traditional tunes played by Gulab and Salman Adil on rabab and flute.
Jia Noman, an Islamabad based female singer also dazzled
audience by performing a Pashtu song afterward Amant Ali of Peshawar gave
warmth to festive atmosphere by singing couplets of renowned mystic Pashtu poet,
Ameer Hamza Khan Shinwari.
Miswas, a Chinese dancer enthralled audience by his performance on a Chinese song. While a Chinese
singer Yuan sung a fusion-song with the programme’s host Noman Lashari, who
accompanied by the visiting singer beamed audience by singing ‘Dam Mast Qalander.’
Talking to APP, Naeem Safi, who was hired by PNCA in
connection with project, said that painter, photographers, scholars and
academicians were travelling with the troupe.
Travelling in Pakistan under cultural caravan would enable
them to gauge true feelings and love of Pakistani people towards their time
tested friend China.
After witnessing the feeling of Pakistani masses, visiting delegation would be able to convey them
to Chinese people in exact way.