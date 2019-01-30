ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing paid a courtesy call on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari here Wednesday.
They discussed matters of mutual interest and the different ways how to enhance the cooperation for further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries, said in a press release issued by Ministry of Human Rights here Wednesday.
Chinese Ambassador meets Dr Shireen Mazari
