ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Wednesday discussed bilateral ties especially in the fields of defence industry.
“China Pakistan Economic Corridor will ensure development in Balochistan province,” she said during a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador who called on him here, a press release said.
Chinese ambassador calls on defence production minister
ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Wednesday discussed bilateral ties especially in the fields of defence industry.