Chinese Academy of Sciences to strengthen international cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has said it will enhance its internationalization strategy through international collaborative science projects and gathering international high-level talent.

Zhang Yaping, vice president of CAS, said the academy had seen fruitful results in international cooperation in 2018.

The academy launched the Alliance of International Science Organizations in the Belt and Road Region in November last year, creating a platform for countries along the Belt and Road to deepen cooperation in science and tackle common challenges.