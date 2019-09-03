China’s Yuantong Airline launches Kunming-Karachi air cargo route

BEIJING, Sep 3 (APP):A new air freight route was launched linking Kunming City, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, and Karachi, a port city of southern Pakistan, according to Kunming Changshui International Airport on Tuesday.

The all-cargo air route is operated by China’s express giant Yuantong Airlines, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, mainly carrying cross-border e-commerce goods and seafood.

The opening of the route would create a more efficient and convenient air logistics channel for economic and trade exchanges between the two places.