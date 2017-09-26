Chinas Vice Premier lauds Pakistani media role for promotion of CPEC, BRI

BEIJING, Sept 26 (APP): Highlighting the importance of media, China’s

Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has lauded the support and active role of Pakistani media in the implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative in the true perspective.

Addressing a gathering of heads of international media houses

and media representatives at the Great Hall of the People here, he said the media could serve as bridge in promoting the essence and spirit of initiative.

Over 300 media persons and journalists from 126 countries including

Pakistan participated in the Asian Media Workshop and Media Cooperation Forum – 2017 organized by International Department of Communist Party of China (CPC) and People’s Daily.

The Vice Premier exuded his gratitude to the media houses for extending

support and cooperation in understanding the BRI philosophy which would pave the path of peace, prosperity, openness and cooperation for this globe.

“China welcomes media outlets and think tanks to cooperate and

consolidate public opinion while offering intellectual support for the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

Zhang said that over the past four years, the initiative has yielded

fruitful results, calling for consensus and upgrading of cooperation to jointly build the Belt and Road into a path of peace, prosperity, opening-up, innovation and civilization, so as to benefit Belt and Road countries and peoples.

Experience and knowledge could be shared through people to people

exchanges, he said adding, “We could learn through diverse civilization from each other.”

Observing that world was undergoing tremendous changes in the field of

science and technology, he said the Belt and Road Initiative was unique vision for which threadbare consultation was exercised to achieve the desired results.

Dialogues and exchange of ideas were very important to comprehend the

essence and contents of the Belt and Road Vision, he expressed speaking at length on the substantial benefits and advantages through the execution of projects in diverse spheres.

Various heads of international media houses also expressed their views

with regard to the future prospects and dividends of the Belt and Road Initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director, Associated Press of

Pakistan (APP), Masood Malik said that the vision of Belt and Road Initiative was wonderful which would help bring revolution particularly in the sluggish economies after its accomplishment.

He opined that social media could play a significant role in

highlighting the objectives and achievements of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Other foreign representatives said the Belt and Road Initiative serves

the interests of all parties and enjoys a promising prospect, adding that media outlets are willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation to create a sound environment for the implementation of the initiative.