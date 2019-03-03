BEIJING, March 3 (APP):The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a top political advisory body, started its second annual session at the Great Hall of the People here on Sunday afternoon.
Chinese President, Xi Jinping, Premier Le Keqiang and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting.
China’s top political advisory body opens annual session at Great Hall
BEIJING, March 3 (APP):The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a top political advisory body, started its second annual session at the Great Hall of the People here on Sunday afternoon.