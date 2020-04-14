China’s support to Pakistan in combating COVID-19 continues

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):Pakistan-China relationship has proved test of time once again during critical timings once world was facing COVID-19 challenges.

China not only looked after Pakistani students in Wuhan but also provided necessary medical assistance on emergency basis for containment of COVID-19

According to an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a team of Chinese medical experts visited Pakistan to share their experiences of recently fighting COVID-19 in China.

The team met doctors, government and health officials in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

China provided critical medical supplies including 529,924 N95 masks, 33,744 Protective suits, cover all, testing kits 10,000, 1558,379 medical masks , 36 ventilators , 180 thermometer, 100 thermal scanners, 24,900 gloves, 59,376 goggles, 10,000 litre sanitizers and 1,442 kg non-woven fabric for making protective suits.

For Gilgit-Baltistan, special effort was made and medical supplies were sent to GB at Khunjrab included five ventilators, 200,000 face mask, 2,000 N95 masks, 2,000 testing kits and 2,000 protective suits. Pakistan Army helicopters were flown to get these to various parts of GB.

The Chinese medical experts’ team also visited Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) and discussed the ways to prevent and diagnose COVID-19 with Pakistan Military counterparts. The delegation highly praised the firm commitment and strong measures.

The Chinese delegation comprising doctors and specialists also called on Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar at CM office Lahore. It was agreed during the meeting to promote mutual cooperation and making joint efforts in order to cope up with coronavirus pandemic The experts of China medical team met with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and exchanged views of fighting COVID-19.

Teleconference on knowledge and experience sharing in People’s Liberation Army (PLA) response to COVID-19 was held between military medical experts from Chinese People’s Liberation Army and Pakistani Armed Forces.

A concluding session with the Chinese delegation was held at National Institute of Health (NIH). During the session, the technical team emphasized Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and use of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits regarding COVID-19.