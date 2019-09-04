China’s red date festival held in Shandong province

BEIJING, Sep 4 (APP):The 8th Shandong Jujube Festival aimed at building a trading platform for red dates and condiment industry was held in Leling city of Shandong, a coastal province in eastern China.

The People’s Government of Leling City hosted the festival while the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and Shandong Province Department of Commerce were co-sponsored.

The theme of this year festival was to build a red jujube and health food industries trading platform, according to the organizing committee.

China’s Red dates or commonly known jujube, condiment companies and well-known experts from home and abroad gathered to analyze the development trend of the industry, share the successful experience and discuss the industrial development plan.